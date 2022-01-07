  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Ulrich Weigeldt fordert einheitliche Quarantäne-Regeln für alle

Corona-Newsblog : Hausärzteverbands-Chef fordert einheitliche Quarantäne-Regeln für alle

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Bund und Länder haben im Kampf gegen die Omikron-Welle neue Regeln für die Gastronomie sowie zu Quarantäne und Isolation beschlossen. Der Chef des Hausärzteverbands fordert Bund und Länder direkt im Anschluss auf, für einheitliche, einfache und nachvollziehbare Quarantäne-Regeln in ganz Deutschland zu sorgen. Mehr dazu im Blog.

