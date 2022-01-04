Corona-Newsblog : Uli Hoeneß spricht sich für konsequente Ausgrenzung von Ungeimpften aus

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Bayern Münchens Ehrenpräsident Uli Hoeneß gibt sich in einem Interview Ungeimpften gegenüber „ziemlich militant“. Das Robert Koch-Institut hat erneut einen Anstieg der Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in NRW gemeldet. Der Wert stieg am Dienstag auf 216,9. Alle News im Blog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken