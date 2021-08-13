  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: Türkei und USA werden Hochrisikogebiete

Corona-Newsblog : Bundesregierung stuft Türkei und USA als Hochrisikogebiete ein

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In der Türkei und auch in den USA steigen die Corona-Zahlen. Deswegen gelten die Länder bald als Hochrisikogebiete, die USA ab Sonntag, die Türkei ab Dienstag. Reisende müssen besondere Quarantäne-Vorschriften beachten. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

