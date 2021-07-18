Corona-Newsblog : Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz auf Mallorca steigt auf 270

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: Nadine Fischer

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Delta-Variante greift auch auf der Lieblingsinsel der Deutschen um sich. Die Corona-Zahlen auf Mallorca steigen. Und: Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt auch in Deutschland weiter an. Dem RKI wurden 1292 Neuinfektionen gemeldet. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

