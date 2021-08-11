  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: Tests für Altenheim-Besucher bleiben kostenlos

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Wer einen Corona-Test zum Besuch eines Alten- oder Pflegeheims braucht, muss auch nach der Abschaffung der kostenlosen Bürgertests zum 11. Oktober laut Bundesgesundheitsministerium dafür nicht bezahlen. Das Digitale Impfquotenmonitoring könnte die Zahlen nicht genau erfasst haben - und damit das Ergebnis nach unten verschoben haben. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

