  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Stiko-Vorsitzender fürchtet Verunsicherung durch Booster-Impfung

Corona-Newsblog : Stiko-Vorsitzender befürchtet Verunsicherung durch Pläne für Booster-Impfung

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Der Stiko-Vorsitzende Thomas Mertens kritisiert den Zeitdruck durch die Politik bei Auffrischungsimpfungen. Im NRW-Landtag wird darüber diskutiert, wie es nach den Sommerferien in den Schulen weitergehen soll. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/10/21 10:30 AM
  • 8/10/21 9:23 AM
  • 8/10/21 9:17 AM
  • 8/10/21 8:33 AM
  • 8/10/21 8:01 AM
  • 8/10/21 7:17 AM
  • 8/10/21 6:58 AM
  • 8/10/21 6:43 AM
  • 8/10/21 5:38 AM
  • 8/10/21 4:54 AM
  • 8/10/21 3:27 AM
  • 8/10/21 2:33 AM
  • 8/10/21 2:09 AM
  • 8/10/21 1:50 AM
  • 8/10/21 12:58 AM
  • 8/9/21 11:53 PM
  • 8/9/21 11:36 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software