Corona-Newsblog : Stiko empfiehlt Impfungen für Jugendliche ab 12 Jahren

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Stiko hat eine neue Bewertung zur Impfung von Jugendlichen im Alter zwischen zwölf und 17 Jahren abgegeben. Und: In Bayern können ab sofort Impfzentren und niedergelassene Ärzte Auffrischungsimpfungen für besonders gefährdete Risikogruppen anbieten. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

