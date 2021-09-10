  1. Panorama
Corona Newsblog: Stiko empfiehlt Corona-Impfung für Schwangere und Stillende

Ein Mitarbeiter steht in einer Corona-Drive-In-Teststation (Archiv). Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Ständige Impfkommission (Stiko) hat eine neue Empfehlung zur Impfung von Schwangeren und Stillenden herausgegeben. Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz sowie die Zahl der in Kliniken aufgenommenen Corona-Patienten ist leicht angestiegen. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

