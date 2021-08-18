  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Spürhund erschnüffelt Corona-Infizierte in Frankreich

Corona-Newsblog : Spürhund erschnüffelt Corona-Infizierte in Frankreich

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Frankreich wird erstmal ein ausgebildeter Spürhund eingesetzt, um mit dem Coronavirus infizierte Menschen zu erkennen. Das RKI meldet einen Anstieg der Neuinfektionen. Wie andere Bundesländer will NRW seine Impfzentren spätestens Ende September schließen. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/18/21 8:11 AM
  • 8/18/21 7:17 AM
  • 8/18/21 6:22 AM
  • 8/18/21 6:14 AM
  • 8/18/21 4:33 AM
  • 8/18/21 3:49 AM
  • 8/18/21 3:21 AM
  • 8/18/21 1:43 AM
  • 8/18/21 12:49 AM
  • 8/17/21 7:05 PM
  • 8/17/21 3:41 PM
  • 8/17/21 2:01 PM
  • 8/17/21 1:58 PM
  • 8/17/21 12:33 PM
  • 8/17/21 11:52 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:47 AM
  • 8/17/21 11:44 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software