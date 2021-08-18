18. August 2021 um 09:59 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
Spürhund erschnüffelt Corona-Infizierte in Frankreich
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch
Liveblog Düsseldorf In Frankreich wird erstmal ein ausgebildeter Spürhund eingesetzt, um mit dem Coronavirus infizierte Menschen zu erkennen. Das RKI meldet einen Anstieg der Neuinfektionen. Wie andere Bundesländer will NRW seine Impfzentren spätestens Ende September schließen. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.
