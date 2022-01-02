Corona-Newsblog : Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt auf 222,7

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das Robert Koch-Institut hat am vierten Tag in Folge einen Anstieg der offiziellen bundesweiten Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz gemeldet. Und: Am letzten Tag des Jahres 2021 haben sich noch einmal mindestens 112.000 Menschen in Deutschland impfen lassen. Alle News im Blog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken