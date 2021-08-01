  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in NRW steigt weiter auf 24

Corona-Newsblog : Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in NRW steigt weiter auf 24

Ein Schild in einem Impfzentrum weist auf die Corona-Maßnahmen hin.
Ein Schild in einem Impfzentrum weist auf die Corona-Maßnahmen hin. Foto: dpa/Rene Traut

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Nordrhein-Westfalen weist der Trend bei den Corona-Neuinfektionen weiter nach oben. Das Robert-Koch-Institut hat deutschlandweit 2097 neue Positiv-Tests gemeldet, das sind 710 mehr als am Sonntag vor einer Woche. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

  • 8/1/21 9:51 AM
  • 8/1/21 9:23 AM
  • 8/1/21 8:49 AM
  • 8/1/21 8:20 AM
  • 8/1/21 7:58 AM
  • 8/1/21 7:37 AM
  • 8/1/21 7:10 AM
  • 8/1/21 6:43 AM
  • 8/1/21 6:17 AM
  • 8/1/21 5:50 AM
  • 8/1/21 5:43 AM
  • 8/1/21 5:30 AM
  • 7/31/21 6:21 PM
  • 7/31/21 4:40 PM
  • 7/31/21 2:36 PM
  • 7/31/21 1:57 PM
  • 7/31/21 12:22 PM
  • 7/31/21 12:20 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software