Corona-Newsblog : Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in NRW steigt weiter auf 24

Ein Schild in einem Impfzentrum weist auf die Corona-Maßnahmen hin. Foto: dpa/Rene Traut

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Nordrhein-Westfalen weist der Trend bei den Corona-Neuinfektionen weiter nach oben. Das Robert-Koch-Institut hat deutschlandweit 2097 neue Positiv-Tests gemeldet, das sind 710 mehr als am Sonntag vor einer Woche. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

