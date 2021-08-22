Corona-Newsblog : Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz liegt in NRW fast bei 100

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Nordrhein-Westfalen haben sich deutlich mehr Menschen mit dem Coronavirus infiziert als zuvor. Das Robert-Koch-Institut meldet deutschlandweit 7050 neue Positiv-Tests. Und: Beim EM-Finale in Wembley am 11. Juli haben sich Daten einer britischen Behörde zufolge offenbar 3404 Menschen mit Corona angesteckt. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

