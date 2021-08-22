  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in NRW fast bei 100

Corona-Newsblog : Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz liegt in NRW fast bei 100

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Nordrhein-Westfalen haben sich deutlich mehr Menschen mit dem Coronavirus infiziert als zuvor. Das Robert-Koch-Institut meldet deutschlandweit 7050 neue Positiv-Tests. Und: Beim EM-Finale in Wembley am 11. Juli haben sich Daten einer britischen Behörde zufolge offenbar 3404 Menschen mit Corona angesteckt. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/22/21 7:01 AM
  • 8/22/21 6:28 AM
  • 8/22/21 6:10 AM
  • 8/22/21 5:56 AM
  • 8/21/21 3:32 PM
  • 8/21/21 2:27 PM
  • 8/21/21 6:56 AM
  • 8/21/21 6:07 AM
  • 8/20/21 7:29 PM
  • 8/20/21 5:44 PM
  • 8/20/21 5:21 PM
  • 8/20/21 5:03 PM
  • 8/20/21 2:49 PM
  • 8/20/21 2:40 PM
  • 8/20/21 2:08 PM
  • 8/20/21 1:38 PM
  • 8/20/21 1:24 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software