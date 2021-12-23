  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog - Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in Deutschland laut RKI auf 208,3 gesunken

Corona-Newsblog : Bundesweite Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz laut RKI auf 208,3 gesunken

Corona NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
52 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Gesundheitsämter in Deutschland meldeten dem RKI binnen eines Tages 44.927 Corona-Neuinfektionen. Vor genau einer Woche waren es 51.301. Die Zahl gemeldeter Infektionen geht seit rund drei Wochen zurück. Experten befürchten wegen der Omikron-Variante aber eine baldige Trendumkehr. Alle News im Blog.

  • 12/23/21 5:32 AM
  • 12/23/21 5:25 AM
  • 12/23/21 5:23 AM
  • 12/23/21 5:18 AM
  • 12/23/21 5:04 AM
  • 12/22/21 8:48 PM
  • 12/22/21 8:36 PM
  • 12/22/21 7:23 PM
  • 12/22/21 7:13 PM
  • 12/22/21 6:28 PM
  • 12/22/21 4:48 PM
  • 12/22/21 4:37 PM
  • 12/22/21 4:29 PM
  • 12/22/21 4:02 PM
  • 12/22/21 3:38 PM
  • 12/22/21 3:36 PM
  • 12/22/21 3:32 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software