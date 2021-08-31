  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona Newsblog: Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz erstmals seit Anfang Juli gefallen

Corona-Newsblog : Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz erstmals seit Anfang Juli gefallen

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das Robert Koch-Institut meldet eine Inzidenz von 74,8 und 5.750 Neuinfektionen. Karl Lauterbach fordert die Einigung auf Hospitalisierungsraten. Annalena Baerbock findet Nachteile für Ungeimpfte richtig. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/31/21 4:00 AM
  • 8/31/21 3:19 AM
  • 8/31/21 3:14 AM
  • 8/31/21 3:09 AM
  • 8/31/21 12:48 AM
  • 8/30/21 11:21 PM
  • 8/30/21 11:18 PM
  • 8/30/21 11:08 PM
  • 8/30/21 10:27 PM
  • 8/30/21 4:05 PM
  • 8/30/21 3:08 PM
  • 8/30/21 2:27 PM
  • 8/30/21 1:21 PM
  • 8/30/21 12:33 PM
  • 8/30/21 12:32 PM
  • 8/30/21 12:13 PM
  • 8/30/21 12:12 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software