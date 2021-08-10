10. August 2021 um 03:03 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
Schnelltests könnten im Herbst wieder Geld kosten
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch
Liveblog Düsseldorf Einem Beschlussentwurf für die heutige MPK zufolge stehen die kostenlosen Schnelltests zur Diskussion. Die Gesundheitsminister sind dafür, dass der Bundestag die „epidemische Lage von nationaler Tragweite“ verlängert. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.
