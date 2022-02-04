  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog : Schnelltests können auch Omikron gut erkennen - 28 Tests geprüft

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
61 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Dem Institut für Mikrobiologie der Bundeswehr zufolge können Schnelltests auch die Omikron-Variante gut erkennen. 28 Tests wurden geprüft. Und: Das deutsche Gastgewerbe ist schlecht ins neue Jahr gestartet. Im Januar meldeten die Betriebe massive Umsatzeinbußen. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern