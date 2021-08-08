  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Schausteller fordern Ende der Maßnahmen im September

Corona-Newsblog : Schausteller fordern Ende der Maßnahmen im September

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Der Deutsche Schaustellerbund drängt die Politik, ab September sämtliche Corona-Beschränkungen für Veranstaltungen und Volksfeste im Freien aufzuheben. Und: Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt weiter an. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/8/21 8:29 AM
  • 8/8/21 6:08 AM
  • 8/8/21 6:06 AM
  • 8/8/21 6:05 AM
  • 8/8/21 5:55 AM
  • 8/8/21 5:48 AM
  • 8/8/21 5:47 AM
  • 8/8/21 5:15 AM
  • 8/7/21 12:51 PM
  • 8/7/21 9:41 AM
  • 8/7/21 7:15 AM
  • 8/7/21 7:07 AM
  • 8/7/21 7:06 AM
  • 8/7/21 7:04 AM
  • 8/7/21 6:56 AM
  • 8/7/21 6:37 AM
  • 8/7/21 6:33 AM
  • 8/7/21 6:28 AM
  • 8/7/21 5:35 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software