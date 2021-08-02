Corona-Newsblog : RKI verzeichnet 847 Neuinfektionen - Inzidenz steigt weiter

Ein Schild in einem Impfzentrum weist auf die Corona-Maßnahmen hin. Foto: dpa/Rene Traut

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt weiter kontinuierlich an. Nach Angaben des RKI von Montagmorgen lag sie bei 17,8 - am Vortag hatte der Wert 17,5 und beim jüngsten Tiefststand am 6. Juli 4,9 betragen. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

