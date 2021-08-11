  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: RKI vermutet Unsicherheit bei Impfquoten-Interpretation

Corona-Newsblog : RKI vermutet Unsicherheit bei Impfquoten-Interpretation

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das Digitale Impfquotenmonitoring könnte die Zahlen nicht genau erfasst haben - und damit das Ergebnis nach unten verschoben haben. Das RKI meldet weiter steigende Zahlen, die Inzidenz liegt nun bei 25,1. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/11/21 10:27 AM
  • 8/11/21 10:11 AM
  • 8/11/21 10:01 AM
  • 8/11/21 9:37 AM
  • 8/11/21 8:45 AM
  • 8/11/21 7:41 AM
  • 8/11/21 6:46 AM
  • 8/11/21 6:07 AM
  • 8/11/21 3:23 AM
  • 8/11/21 1:19 AM
  • 8/11/21 12:17 AM
  • 8/10/21 11:19 PM
  • 8/10/21 10:59 PM
  • 8/10/21 10:01 PM
  • 8/10/21 9:32 PM
  • 8/10/21 8:20 PM
  • 8/10/21 7:36 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software