Corona-Newsblog : RKI registriert 37.120 Neuinfektionen - Inzidenz steigt auf 169,9

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 43 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die bundesweite Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz hat den Höchststand der dritten Corona-Welle im Frühjahr übertroffen. Sie liegt jetzt bei 169,9. Und: An den Impfstellen und am Impfmobil in Düsseldorf sind Auffrischungsimpfungen für alle möglich, deren zweite Corona-Impfung mindestens sechs Monate zurückliegt. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken