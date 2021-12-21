21. Dezember 2021 um 00:51 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
RKI passt seine Risikobewertung an Omikron-Erkenntnisse an
52 Bilder
Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern
Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler
Liveblog Düsseldorf Das RKI schätzt die Gefahr einer Ansteckung bei Genesenen und bei Geimpften ohne Booster als „hoch“ ein. Eine Auffrischdosis mit dem Impfstoff von Moderna erhöht die Immunabwehr gegen die neue Corona-Variante Omikron nach Herstellerangaben deutlich. Hendrik Wüst hat großen Partys zum Jahreswechsel eine Absage erteilt. Alle News im Blog.
