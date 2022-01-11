  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog - RKI meldet über 80.000 Neuinfektionen – so viele wie noch nie

Corona-Newsblog : RKI meldet über 80.000 Neuinfektionen – so viele wie noch nie

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das Robert-Koch-Institut hat am Mittwoch einen neuen Rekordwert bei den Neuinfektionen bekanntgegeben. Die Bundesweite Inzidenz steigt auf über 400. Und: Bereits im März könnte eine auf Omikron zugeschnittene Impfstoff-Version von Biontech bereitstehen. Alle Corona-News im Liveblog.

  • 1/11/22 8:23 PM
  • 1/11/22 7:25 PM
  • 1/11/22 6:52 PM
  • 1/11/22 6:03 PM
  • 1/11/22 6:00 PM
  • 1/11/22 5:46 PM
  • 1/11/22 5:43 PM
  • 1/11/22 5:42 PM
  • 1/11/22 5:29 PM
  • 1/11/22 4:50 PM
  • 1/11/22 4:25 PM
  • 1/11/22 4:11 PM
  • 1/11/22 4:10 PM
  • 1/11/22 2:44 PM
  • 1/11/22 2:38 PM
  • 1/11/22 2:34 PM
  • 1/11/22 2:23 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software