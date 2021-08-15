Corona-Newsblog : RKI meldet über 4700 Neuinfektionen, Inzidenzwert steigt auf 35,0

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Infektionszahlen sind dem Robert-Koch-Institut zufolge am Sonntag deutlich höher als noch vor einer Woche. Und: Mit fast 2000 neuen Corona-Fällen an einem Tag ist die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in Nordrhein-Westfalen am Samstag über die Marke von 50 geklettert. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

