  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: RKI meldet mit 81.400 Neuinfektionen neuen Höchststand

Corona-Newsblog : Zahl der Neuinfektionen erreicht mit 81.400 neuen Höchststand

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Laut RKI sind Inzidenz und Neuinfektionen bundesweit gestiegen. Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation fordert eine zeitlich begrenzte Impfpflicht. Und: Die sächsische Landesregierung hat nach wochenlangem Lockdown diverse Lockerungen der Regeln beschlossen. Alle Corona-News im Liveblog.

  • 1/13/22 5:14 AM
  • 1/13/22 5:13 AM
  • 1/13/22 5:08 AM
  • 1/13/22 4:34 AM
  • 1/13/22 12:36 AM
  • 1/13/22 12:26 AM
  • 1/12/22 11:15 PM
  • 1/12/22 6:59 PM
  • 1/12/22 5:39 PM
  • 1/12/22 4:38 PM
  • 1/12/22 4:27 PM
  • 1/12/22 4:07 PM
  • 1/12/22 3:34 PM
  • 1/12/22 2:57 PM
  • 1/12/22 2:14 PM
  • 1/12/22 1:46 PM
  • 1/12/22 1:44 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern