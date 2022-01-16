Corona-Newsblog : RKI meldet mehr als 52.000 Neuinfektionen, Inzidenz steigt auf über 500

  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: RKI meldet mehr als 54.000 Neuinfektionen, Inzidenz steigt auf über 500

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das Robert-Koch-Institut meldet auch am Sonntag deutlich höhere Zahlen als noch vor einer Woche. Und: Die Deutsche Stiftung Patientenschutz hat Bedenken hinsichtlich der Impfpflicht für Pflegekräfte. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 1/16/22 5:43 AM
  • 1/15/22 7:13 PM
  • 1/15/22 4:20 PM
  • 1/15/22 4:05 PM
  • 1/15/22 3:03 PM
  • 1/15/22 1:55 PM
  • 1/15/22 12:25 PM
  • 1/15/22 11:12 AM
  • 1/15/22 10:30 AM
  • 1/15/22 9:30 AM
  • 1/15/22 7:58 AM
  • 1/15/22 7:44 AM
  • 1/15/22 7:06 AM
  • 1/15/22 6:38 AM
  • 1/15/22 6:27 AM
  • 1/15/22 5:47 AM
  • 1/14/22 8:22 PM
