16. Juli 2021 um 08:34 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
RKI meldet Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz von 8,6
Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto).
Foto: Nadine Fischer
Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen ist laut Robert Koch-Institut auf 1456 gestiegen. Die Balearen mit Mallorca verzeichnen so viele Neuinfektionen innerhalb eines Tages wie noch nie. Die ersten Besucher können wieder den Eiffelturm besuchen. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.
