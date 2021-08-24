  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: RKI meldet 5747 Neuinfektionen und 42 neue Todesfälle

Corona-Newsblog : RKI meldet 5747 Neuinfektionen und 42 neue Todesfälle

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Am Dienstagmorgen meldet das RKI deutlich höhere Infiziertenzahlen als noch vor einer Woche. Vergangenen Dienstag hatte es noch 3912 Neuinfektionen gegeben. Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz liegt nun bei 58. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/23/21 7:45 PM
  • 8/23/21 5:58 PM
  • 8/23/21 4:30 PM
  • 8/23/21 4:11 PM
  • 8/23/21 3:33 PM
  • 8/23/21 1:52 PM
  • 8/23/21 1:20 PM
  • 8/23/21 1:08 PM
  • 8/23/21 12:51 PM
  • 8/23/21 12:15 PM
  • 8/23/21 11:34 AM
  • 8/23/21 10:52 AM
  • 8/23/21 10:00 AM
  • 8/23/21 9:31 AM
  • 8/23/21 7:50 AM
  • 8/23/21 7:19 AM
  • 8/23/21 6:41 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software