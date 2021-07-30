Corona-Newsblog : RKI meldet 2400 Neuinfektionen - Inzidenz steigt auf 16,9

Ein Schild in einem Impfzentrum weist auf die Corona-Maßnahmen hin. Foto: dpa/Rene Traut

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt seit nun dreieinhalb Wochen an. Und: Die Delta-Variante des Coronavirus ist laut US-Gesundheitsbehörde ähnlich ansteckend wie Windpocken. Doch es gibt auch Kritik an der Theorie. Alle News in unserem Liveblog.

