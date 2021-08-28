  1. Panorama
Corona Newsblog: RKI meldet 10.303 Neuinfektionen – Inzidenz steigt auf 72,1

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in Deutschland ist nach Zahlen des Robert-Koch-Instituts weiter gestiegen. Der NRW-Städtetag fordert die Landesregierung auf, in Clubs, Fitnessstudios und bei Veranstaltungen nur Geimpfte und Genesene zuzulassen. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

