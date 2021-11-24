  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Regierung will eine Milliarde Euro für Bonuszahlungen in Pflege bereitstellen

Corona-Newsblog : Ampel will eine Milliarde Euro für Bonuszahlungen in der Pflege bereitstellen

Corona NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
43 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die künftige Bundesregierung will eine Milliarde Euro für Bonuszahlungen in der Pflegebranche bereitstellen. NRW-Gesundheitsminister Laumann rechnet in Kürze mit der Zulassung der Impfstoffe für Kinder ab sechs Jahren. Alle News in unserem Blog.

  • 11/24/21 2:28 PM
  • 11/24/21 1:56 PM
  • 11/24/21 1:54 PM
  • 11/24/21 1:54 PM
  • 11/24/21 1:53 PM
  • 11/24/21 1:52 PM
  • 11/24/21 1:33 PM
  • 11/24/21 1:20 PM
  • 11/24/21 1:01 PM
  • 11/24/21 12:48 PM
  • 11/24/21 12:05 PM
  • 11/24/21 12:00 PM
  • 11/24/21 11:56 AM
  • 11/24/21 11:54 AM
  • 11/24/21 11:42 AM
  • 11/24/21 11:29 AM
  • 11/24/21 11:15 AM
  • 11/24/21 10:25 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software