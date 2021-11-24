Corona-Newsblog : Ampel will eine Milliarde Euro für Bonuszahlungen in der Pflege bereitstellen

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 43 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die künftige Bundesregierung will eine Milliarde Euro für Bonuszahlungen in der Pflegebranche bereitstellen. NRW-Gesundheitsminister Laumann rechnet in Kürze mit der Zulassung der Impfstoffe für Kinder ab sechs Jahren. Alle News in unserem Blog.

