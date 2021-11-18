  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Ramelow fordert bundesweite Testpflicht für Geimpfte und Genesene

Corona-Newsblog : Ramelow fordert bundesweite Testpflicht für Geimpfte und Genesene

Corona NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
43 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Thüringens Ministerpräsident hat sich am Donnerstag für eine ausnahmslose Testpflicht ausgesporchen. Sowohl die Neuinfektionen als auch die bundesweite Indzidenz haben einen neuen Höchstwert erreicht. Und: RKI-Chef Lothar Wieler fordert Impfungen in Apotheken. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 11/18/21 7:54 AM
  • 11/18/21 7:52 AM
  • 11/18/21 7:38 AM
  • 11/18/21 7:31 AM
  • 11/18/21 7:28 AM
  • 11/18/21 7:21 AM
  • 11/18/21 7:05 AM
  • 11/18/21 7:00 AM
  • 11/18/21 6:40 AM
  • 11/18/21 6:09 AM
  • 11/18/21 5:52 AM
  • 11/18/21 4:52 AM
  • 11/18/21 4:11 AM
  • 11/18/21 2:53 AM
  • 11/18/21 1:46 AM
  • 11/18/21 12:37 AM
  • 11/18/21 12:27 AM
  • 11/17/21 11:40 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software