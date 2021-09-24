Corona-Newsblog : Portugal lässt zum 1. Oktober fast alle Maßnahmen fallen

Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler 42 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern

Liveblog Düsseldorf Bars und Restaurant dürfen dann in Portugal wieder öffnen, eine Maskenpflicht besteht nur noch in wenigen Bereichen. Derweil ist die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in Deutschland erneut gesunken. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken