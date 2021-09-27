  1. Panorama
Corona Newsblog: Pfizer testet Medikament zur Vorbeugung gegen Covid-19

Corona in NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
42 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Gibt es bald ein Medikament, das vorbeugend gegen Corona wirkt? Pfizer zumindest hat eine klinische Studie mit einem Mittel zur Vorbeugung gegen Covid-19 begonnen. Und: Ab dem 8. Oktober dürfen Discos und Clubs auf Mallorca erstmals seit der Pandemie ihre Tanzflächen wieder öffnen. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

