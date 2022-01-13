  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Omikron jetzt vorherrschende Variante in Deutschland

Corona-Newsblog : Omikron ist die vorherrschende Variante in Deutschland

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Der Anteil der Omikron-Variante liegt laut RKI bei 73,3 Prozent. Die Delta-Verbreitung ging hingegen deutlich zurück. Und: Fast zwei Drittel der neu aufgenommenen Corona-Patienten auf Intensivstation sind ungeimpft. Alle Corona-News im Liveblog.

  • 1/13/22 6:25 PM
  • 1/13/22 5:50 PM
  • 1/13/22 5:14 PM
  • 1/13/22 3:56 PM
  • 1/13/22 3:28 PM
  • 1/13/22 2:58 PM
  • 1/13/22 2:53 PM
  • 1/13/22 2:42 PM
  • 1/13/22 1:53 PM
  • 1/13/22 1:34 PM
  • 1/13/22 1:23 PM
  • 1/13/22 1:07 PM
  • 1/13/22 12:49 PM
  • 1/13/22 12:44 PM
  • 1/13/22 12:12 PM
  • 1/13/22 12:06 PM
  • 1/13/22 12:02 PM
  • 1/13/22 11:44 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern