  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona Newsblog: Olaf Scholz schließt neuen harten Lockdown aus

Corona-Newsblog : Scholz schließt neuen harten Lockdown aus

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Der SPD-Kanzlerkandidat Olaf Scholz hat deutlich gemacht, dass es mit ihm als Kanzler keinen neuen Lockdown geben werde. Und der Epidemiologe Klaus Stöhr geht davon aus, dass im Sommer 2022 „trotz einiger Infektionen wieder absoluter Normalzustand herrschen“ wird. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/28/21 2:01 PM
  • 8/28/21 1:27 PM
  • 8/28/21 1:07 PM
  • 8/28/21 9:36 AM
  • 8/28/21 9:02 AM
  • 8/28/21 8:09 AM
  • 8/28/21 7:52 AM
  • 8/28/21 7:33 AM
  • 8/28/21 6:54 AM
  • 8/28/21 6:12 AM
  • 8/27/21 7:42 PM
  • 8/27/21 6:32 PM
  • 8/27/21 5:23 PM
  • 8/27/21 3:59 PM
  • 8/27/21 3:58 PM
  • 8/27/21 3:33 PM
  • 8/27/21 2:46 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software