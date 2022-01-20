  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Österreich führt allgemeine Impfpflicht ein

Corona-Newsblog : Österreich führt allgemeine Corona-Impfpflicht ein

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Österreichs Nationalrat hat die Einführung einer allgemeinen Impfpflicht ab 18 Jahren beschlossen. Einer ZDF-Umfrage zufolge sind bereits in mehr als 100 Fällen Corona-Kontaktdaten für polizeiliche Ermittlungen abgefragt worden. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 1/20/22 6:03 PM
  • 1/20/22 5:59 PM
  • 1/20/22 5:01 PM
  • 1/20/22 4:22 PM
  • 1/20/22 3:46 PM
  • 1/20/22 3:27 PM
  • 1/20/22 3:16 PM
  • 1/20/22 2:33 PM
  • 1/20/22 1:12 PM
  • 1/20/22 1:06 PM
  • 1/20/22 12:23 PM
  • 1/20/22 11:45 AM
  • 1/20/22 11:30 AM
  • 1/20/22 10:52 AM
  • 1/20/22 10:51 AM
  • 1/20/22 9:37 AM
  • 1/20/22 8:58 AM
  • 1/20/22 8:13 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern