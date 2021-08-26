Corona-Newsblog : NRW schickt 846.000 ungenutzte Impfdosen an Bund zurück

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Bevor sie verfallen, will das Land Nordrhein-Westfalen hunderttausende Impfdosen an den Bund zurückschicken. Und: der Lehrerverband fordert die Aufrechterhaltung von Schutzmaßnahmen an Schulen. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

