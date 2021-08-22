  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: „NRW verliert die Kontrolle“ – Karl Lauterbach schlägt Alarm

Corona-Newsblog : „NRW verliert die Kontrolle“ – Lauterbach schlägt Alarm

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Der SPD-Gesundheitsexperte Karl Lauterbach warnt bei Twitter vor den teilweise rapide steigenden Corona-Zahlen in NRW. Auch in ganz Deutschland klettern die Infektionszahlen deutlich. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/22/21 1:22 PM
  • 8/22/21 7:01 AM
  • 8/22/21 6:28 AM
  • 8/22/21 6:10 AM
  • 8/22/21 5:56 AM
  • 8/21/21 3:32 PM
  • 8/21/21 2:27 PM
  • 8/21/21 6:56 AM
  • 8/21/21 6:07 AM
  • 8/20/21 7:29 PM
  • 8/20/21 5:44 PM
  • 8/20/21 5:21 PM
  • 8/20/21 5:03 PM
  • 8/20/21 2:49 PM
  • 8/20/21 2:40 PM
  • 8/20/21 2:08 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software