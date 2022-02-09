  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: NRW stellt Erfassung aller Corona-Fälle infrage

Corona-Newsblog : NRW stellt Erfassung aller Corona-Fälle infrage

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
66 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Weil die Gesundheitsämter bei der Erfassung der Corona-Fälle nicht mehr hinterherkommen, könnte in NRW bald über ein Stichproben-System diskutiert werden. Und: Besucher des Düsseldorfer Uniklinikums brauchen ab Samstag unabhängig vom Impfstatus einen negativen Test. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 2/9/22 8:18 PM
  • 2/9/22 7:56 PM
  • 2/9/22 5:27 PM
  • 2/9/22 5:15 PM
  • 2/9/22 5:15 PM
  • 2/9/22 4:30 PM
  • 2/9/22 3:44 PM
  • 2/9/22 1:52 PM
  • 2/9/22 1:52 PM
  • 2/9/22 1:51 PM
  • 2/9/22 1:27 PM
  • 2/9/22 1:04 PM
  • 2/9/22 1:03 PM
  • 2/9/22 12:33 PM
  • 2/9/22 12:31 PM
  • 2/9/22 11:50 AM
  • 2/9/22 11:42 AM
  • 2/9/22 11:00 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern