  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: NRW richtet an Karneval Sicherheitszonen ein

Corona-Newsblog : NRW richtet an Karneval Sicherheitszonen ein

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
62 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf An den Karnevalstagen plant die Landesregierung „räumlich abgegrenzte Brauchtumsgebiete innerhalb der Städte“. Dort sollen dann hohe Schutzmaßnahmen gelten. Und: Bayern will die Impfpflicht für Beschäftigte im Gesundheitswesen bis auf Weiteres nicht umsetzen. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 2/7/22 3:36 PM
  • 2/7/22 3:08 PM
  • 2/7/22 2:29 PM
  • 2/7/22 2:09 PM
  • 2/7/22 2:02 PM
  • 2/7/22 2:00 PM
  • 2/7/22 1:26 PM
  • 2/7/22 1:25 PM
  • 2/7/22 1:21 PM
  • 2/7/22 11:27 AM
  • 2/7/22 11:22 AM
  • 2/7/22 11:11 AM
  • 2/7/22 10:35 AM
  • 2/7/22 9:50 AM
  • 2/7/22 9:41 AM
  • 2/7/22 9:33 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern