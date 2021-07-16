  1. Panorama
Corona-Newsblog: Niederlande und Griechenland werden Corona-Risikogebiete

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto).
Liveblog Düsseldorf Wegen stark steigender Corona-Infektionszahlen stuft die Bundesregierung ab Sonntag die Niederlande, Griechenland und Teile Dänemarks als Risikogebiete ein. An Unis in NRW gibt es Pläne zu mobilen Impfangeboten. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

