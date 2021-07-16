Corona-Newsblog : Niederlande und Griechenland werden Corona-Risikogebiete

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: Nadine Fischer

Liveblog Düsseldorf Wegen stark steigender Corona-Infektionszahlen stuft die Bundesregierung ab Sonntag die Niederlande, Griechenland und Teile Dänemarks als Risikogebiete ein. An Unis in NRW gibt es Pläne zu mobilen Impfangeboten. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken