Corona-Newsblog : Neuseeland verzeichnet weitere Corona-Fälle

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Neuseeland gibt es nun einen Lockdown und Maskenpflicht, ein Mann hat sich mit der Delta-Variante infiziert, aktuell gebe es rund zehn bekannte Infizierte im Land. In NRW sollen Schülerinnen und Schüler ab zwölf Jahren an allen Schulformen ein Impfangebot erhalten. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

