  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Neuseeland verhängt Lockdown wegen einer infizierten Person

Corona-Newsblog : Neuseeland verhängt Lockdown wegen einer infizierten Person

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Neuseeland hat wegen eines einzelnen Falls einer Übertragung im Land einen dreitägigen Lockdown verhängt. Und: Die Türkei ist wieder Hochrisikogebiet: Wer nicht geimpft oder genesen ist, muss ab heute nach Einreise in Quarantäne. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

  • 8/17/21 8:25 AM
  • 8/17/21 8:11 AM
  • 8/17/21 7:01 AM
  • 8/17/21 6:38 AM
  • 8/17/21 6:13 AM
  • 8/17/21 3:46 AM
  • 8/17/21 3:41 AM
  • 8/17/21 3:38 AM
  • 8/17/21 3:06 AM
  • 8/17/21 1:40 AM
  • 8/16/21 6:16 PM
  • 8/16/21 5:02 PM
  • 8/16/21 1:47 PM
  • 8/16/21 1:45 PM
  • 8/16/21 12:18 PM
  • 8/16/21 11:08 AM
  • 8/16/21 10:14 AM
  • 8/16/21 9:19 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software