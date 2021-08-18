Corona-Newsblog : Neuseeland verhängt Lockdown und führt Maskenpflicht ein

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf In Neuseeland führen wenige Infektionen zu konsequentem Handeln der Regierung. In NRW sollen Schülerinnen und Schüler ab zwölf Jahren an allen Schulformen ein Impfangebot erhalten. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

