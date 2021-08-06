Corona-Newsblog : Neues Schuljahr in NRW startet in Präsenz – Impfung keine Voraussetzung

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Düsseldorf Das kündigte Schulministerin Yvonne Gebauer an. Die Maskenpflicht soll aber bestehen bleiben. Derweil liegt der bundesweite Inzidenzwert an diesem Freitag bei 20,4. Der derzeitige Anstieg ist laut Robert-Koch-Institut vor allem in den Altersgruppen der 10- bis 34-Jährigen zu beobachten. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

