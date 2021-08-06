6. August 2021 um 11:37 Uhr
Corona-Newsblog
:
Neues Schuljahr in NRW startet in Präsenz – Impfung keine Voraussetzung
Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch
Liveblog Düsseldorf Das kündigte Schulministerin Yvonne Gebauer an. Die Maskenpflicht soll aber bestehen bleiben. Derweil liegt der bundesweite Inzidenzwert an diesem Freitag bei 20,4. Der derzeitige Anstieg ist laut Robert-Koch-Institut vor allem in den Altersgruppen der 10- bis 34-Jährigen zu beobachten. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<!-- Mobile -->
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" style="margin: -30px 7px 0px 7px; z-index: 5; background-color: white; "></div>
<script>
(function() {
var init = function() {
if(typeof __tcfapi === "function" && document.cookie.indexOf('OptanonAlertBoxClosed')>=0){
// Code
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({article:'auto'});
!function (e, f, u, i) {
if (!document.getElementById(i)){
e.async = 1;
e.src = u;
e.id = i;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f);
}
}(document.createElement('script'),
document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],
'//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/rheinischepost-network/loader.js',
'tb_loader_script');
if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function')
{window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a',
container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
target_type: 'mix'
});
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({flush: true});
}else{
window.setTimeout(init, 50);
return;
};
};
//window.addEventListener('load', init, false);
init();
})();
</script>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<!-- Desktop -->
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" style="margin: -40px 0px 10px 0px; z-index: 5; background-color: white; padding: 0px 20px;"></div>
<script>
(function() {
var init = function() {
if(typeof __tcfapi === "function" && document.cookie.indexOf('OptanonAlertBoxClosed')>=0){
// Code
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({article:'auto'});
!function (e, f, u, i) {
if (!document.getElementById(i)){
e.async = 1;
e.src = u;
e.id = i;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f);
}
}(document.createElement('script'),
document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],
'//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/rheinischepost-network/loader.js',
'tb_loader_script');
if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function')
{window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a',
container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
target_type: 'mix'
});
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({flush: true});
}else{
window.setTimeout(init, 50);
return;
};
};
//window.addEventListener('load', init, false);
init();
})();
</script>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>