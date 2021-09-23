  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona Newsblog: Mutmaßliche „Querdenker“-Schule geschlossen

Corona-Newsblog : Mutmaßliche „Querdenker“-Schule geschlossen

Corona in NRW: So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
42 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Im Landkreis Rosenheim bekamen die Behörden Hinweise aus der Bevölkerng auf eine nicht angemeldete Schule. Die mutmaßliche Betreiberin soll aus der „Querdenker“-Szene kommen. Es ging wohl auch um die Testpflicht in staatlichen Schulen. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 9/23/21 3:15 PM
  • 9/23/21 3:03 PM
  • 9/23/21 2:42 PM
  • 9/23/21 1:30 PM
  • 9/23/21 12:42 PM
  • 9/23/21 12:41 PM
  • 9/23/21 12:40 PM
  • 9/23/21 12:38 PM
  • 9/23/21 12:37 PM
  • 9/23/21 6:27 AM
  • 9/23/21 6:13 AM
  • 9/23/21 6:10 AM
  • 9/23/21 5:56 AM
  • 9/23/21 3:34 AM
  • 9/23/21 2:35 AM
  • 9/23/21 2:29 AM
  • 9/23/21 12:36 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software