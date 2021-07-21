Corona-Newsblog : Mehr als eine Million Kinder haben durch Pandemie Elternteil verloren

Ein Schild, das zur Anmeldung zur Covid-19-Impfung weist (Symbolfoto). Foto: Nadine Fischer

Liveblog Düsseldorf Rechnet man weitere im Haushalt wohnende ältere Angehörige noch hinzu, hätten nach einer Studie in der Pandemie sogar mehr als 1,5 Millionen Kinder eine Betreuungsperson verloren. Und: Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in Deutschland ist am Mittwoch auf 11,4 gestiegen. Weitere News in unserem Liveblog.

