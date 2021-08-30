  1. Panorama
Corona Newsblog: Maskenverweigerer können des Wahllokals verwiesen werden

Die kostenlosen Bürgertests, wie hier in einer Drive-In-Teststation, werden im Hinblick auf das bestehende Impfangebot zunehmend in Frage gestellt.
Liveblog Düsseldorf In den Wahllokalen in NRW wird bei der Bundestagswahl Maskenpflicht gelten. Das Land hat dafür auch Regeln für Maskenverweigerer aufgestellt. Das Robert Koch-Institut meldet 4.559 Neuinfektionen. Und: 3G in Zügen der Bahn ist einem Bericht zufolge nicht umsetzbar. Alle wichtigen Corona-News im Blog.

