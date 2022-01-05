  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Lauterbach will Quarantäne laut Medienberichten verkürzen

Corona-Newsblog : Lauterbach will Quarantäne laut Medienberichten für wichtige Berufsgruppen verkürzen

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach hat seinen Länderkollegen Medienberichten zufolge am Mittwoch eine geänderte Quarantäne-Regelung vorgestellt. Die Zahl der Corona-Fälle mit der Omikron-Variante steigt weiter deutlich. Alle News im Blog.

  • 1/5/22 2:03 PM
  • 1/5/22 1:43 PM
  • 1/5/22 12:54 PM
  • 1/5/22 12:48 PM
  • 1/5/22 11:59 AM
  • 1/5/22 11:36 AM
  • 1/5/22 11:26 AM
  • 1/5/22 11:12 AM
  • 1/5/22 10:59 AM
  • 1/5/22 10:47 AM
  • 1/5/22 10:23 AM
  • 1/5/22 9:50 AM
  • 1/5/22 9:45 AM
  • 1/5/22 9:09 AM
  • 1/5/22 8:43 AM
  • 1/5/22 8:23 AM
  • 1/5/22 8:10 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software