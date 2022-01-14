  1. Panorama
  2. Coronavirus

Corona-Newsblog: Lauterbach, Wieler und Drosten – Pressekonferenz im Liveticker

Corona-Newsblog : Lauterbach will Priorisierung bei PCR-Tests anordnen

Corona NRW - So hat sich das Virus seit Beginn ausgebreitet
54 Bilder Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Liveblog Düsseldorf In der Bundespressekonferenz informieren seit 13 Uhr Gesundheitsminister Lauterbach, RKI-Chef Wieler und der Berliner Virologe Christian Drosten über das aktuelle Pandemie-Geschehen. Wir berichten live. Und: Dreifach geimpfte Kontaktpersonen müssen sich jetzt nicht mehr in Quarantäne begeben. Alle Corona-News im Blog.

  • 1/14/22 12:24 PM
  • 1/14/22 12:19 PM
  • 1/14/22 12:13 PM
  • 1/14/22 12:11 PM
  • 1/14/22 12:09 PM
  • 1/14/22 12:09 PM
  • 1/14/22 12:07 PM
  • 1/14/22 12:06 PM
  • 1/14/22 12:05 PM
  • 1/14/22 12:04 PM
  • 1/14/22 12:01 PM
  • 1/14/22 11:47 AM
  • 1/14/22 11:41 AM
  • 1/14/22 10:56 AM
  • 1/14/22 10:18 AM
  • 1/14/22 10:17 AM
  • 1/14/22 10:17 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Die Entwicklung des Coronavirus in NRW in Bildern